Joshua (‘Masters of Sewing’) keeps his word and strips naked to celebrate being a finalist

The night of March 23 was very special for both the ‘Masters of Sewing’ contestants and for the spectators who could already know the names of the four finalists. After saying goodbye to La Brava in the semifinal, between Begoña, David, Joshua and Margarita is the name of the winner from the third edition of the sewing talent.

Joshua and Raquel Sánchez Silva, in ‘Masters of Sewing’

However, it was Joshua who gave the most to talk about within the program and also on social networks, becoming his name trending topic. The apprentice had promised that if he became a finalist, he would undress on the show. When he was named a finalist at the end of the outdoor test, he said some precious words about how he has changed taking stock of his evolution and counting that they did not call him in previous editions, something that made Lorenzo Caprile cry with emotion.

“Don’t go on, Joshua, what …” Caprile asked with tears in her eyes. María Escoté, looking at her partner, asked him: “Are you crying because you didn’t know that Joshua loved you so much because he said that if he made it to the final, he would undress?” I knew it. If it was for that, I wouldn’t cry, I would have a smile from here to here “while pointing at her ears. The contestant laughed confirming that he did promise and that he is willing to do it.

Back to the workshop … clothes off!

Joshua (‘Masters of Sewing’) tours the nude workshop TVE

In the last test, back on the set, Palomo Spain reminded the contestant of his words asking if the promise still stood. Neither short nor lazy, Joshua said: “Of course, I undress quickly. It doesn’t take long.” Taking off her sweater and pants, paraded throughout the workshop staying in shorts while his colleagues applauded him. “I have taken a weight off myself when I was naked and scampering around the set. Get out of my nerves!”

