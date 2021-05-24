Joshua Fabia shoots Diego Sánchez after their separation

Diego Sánchez and Joshua Fabia

Just a few days ago we confirmed the breakup of Diego Sánchez with his until now coach and representative, Joshua Fabia. And now we see that things have not ended in a good way between the two.

Because speaking recently with Summer Helene, the controversial Fabia dedicated these words to Sánchez:

Diego was definitely a celebrity and had some stupid celebrity tendencies. He didn’t like tipping and did some weird things in front of me that made me go on alert. But hey, over time, when I got to know him a little bit more, they seemed like just celebrity stuff. Although things didn’t make any sense to me after all.

“I was wondering why I was driving a $ 3,000 Deserve but I was saying I was saving so I didn’t think much about it. Everything seemed more or less the same as any other person who is in those circumstances, like when he got divorced and went to live in a room. Everything seemed normal up to a point.

«But little by little I was getting more information, such as that Diego had received special education. Many red flags began to fly. Diego is not even close to the person that everyone thinks. Diego has been an addict. I was like his godfather and lived with him.

“I had to do it because he was broke, he had lost all his money and was hung up on Kratom, alcohol and 30 other substances. He also had sexual abuse problems. But he has never told anyone anything. I’ve been putting up with all of that. I’ve been doing everything and now everyone is coming for me.

Diego Sánchez | Image: Mike Roach / Zuffa LLC