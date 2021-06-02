Joshua could drop the WBO title and not fight Usyk

Agreement or withdrawal from the WBO world heavyweight belt. Those are the two options that Eddie Hearn is considering at the moment to Anthony Joshua.

The Briton is obliged to defend his crown against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, after a confrontation with his compatriot Tyson Fury was not made official.

Matchroom Boxing will not be going to an auction, so if Usyk wants to box with Joshua, his team will have to reach an agreement before the free negotiations period expires.

Hearn has described this situation as “The problem of having three of the four belts”. “AJ” is also the world champion in the WBA and IBF category, and could find another opponent for his next match.