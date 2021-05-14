Joshua Bassett reveals how ‘High School Musical’ season 2 connects with Olivia Rodrigo’s childhood

“This season is full of twists” Joshua Bassett tells us about the new chapters of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’. Ricky, his character on the Disney + series, did not have an easy first season. Between the break with Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), his attempt to win back through the high school musical and his problems at home, it was undoubtedly a difficult semester. And it is enough to see a little of the second season to see that this time it will not be easy either. “He always falls flat on his face. But he has to grow up and I can put myself in his situation because in my own life, when I was 16, there were some fundamental changes in my life that forced me to grow up very fast. It’s therapeutic to go back and act it out and save myself trouble because I know how it ends. It’s cool to play a character that I think a lot of people can relate to and that I personally identify with, who is very authentic and real.” He says.

One of the problems will have to do, again, with Nini. Now that they are finally back together, she is admitted to a prestigious art school out of town and decides to accept. Bassett reassures us: “From the outside it may seem that things happen to Nini but watch the series so that everything makes sense“. Matt Cornett also tells us about an important moment for EJ:” He’s in a very, very big time of change, I think he’s trying to figure out what he wants and find out what’s important to him. “EJ is a little older As the other members of the drama club, he is already thinking about his life after high school, and he has an important decision before him: will he follow in his family’s footsteps or will he go his own way? “Try to find out what is important to him.” , get moving.

Speaking of the important, the two have remembered how they felt when launching one of the first original series of the Disney streaming platform and how they have had to live everything that came after in a pandemic. Joshua Bassett looks on the bright side: “When the pandemic hit, the audience doubled because people had time to sit at home, watch it and catch up. I think that has created anticipation.” Matt Cornett appreciates having been able to do the Christmas special so he can get to know them better and he also knows how to see the glass half full: “Being able to interact with fans on social media is always great“.

Nice coincidences

In the interview they also tell us that they are in love with the songs they sing in the second season, and Joshua Bassett has no problem dreaming of a tour like the protagonists of the original trilogy did: “That’s the dream. In an ideal world we would go to Spain at the end of the year, I don’t know, we’ll see. ” And he also tells us a very curious anecdote about the first two seasons and the musicals they adapt: ​​”The first season was ‘High School Musical’ and my first musical when I was 7 years old was ‘High School Musical’, so the circle was closed. The second season is ‘Beauty and the Beast’, and Olivia’s first musical was ‘Beauty and the Beast’ when she was very young.. It’s very cool that it was like that, and I don’t know, whatever Matt’s first performance was, it could possibly be the musical from the third season. “In the interview, Matt Cornett himself tells us what it was.

The second season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ premieres on Disney + May 14.