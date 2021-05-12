Joshua Bassett (‘High School Musical’) sends a message after complimenting Harry Styles: “Love who you love without shame”

Joshua Bassett is having some pretty intense days because of some statements he made in an interview. The protagonist of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ made this comment about Harry Styles: “He’s cool, he’s just cool. Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? It’s sexy you know Also very charming. Many things. I guess this is my coming out video“That humorous comment turned into a hurricane, with a lot of fans thinking that Bassett had opened up about his sexuality.

A representative for the actor was quick to state that Bassett did not identify as queer. But Bassett himself wanted to comment on the matter. He did it on his social networks, with a message in which he complains about speculation about his sexuality and in which he sends his fans a message of tolerance, respect and tells them that it is okay to take time to find out who he is.

Here’s what the post says: “All my life people have talked about my sexuality. People have criticized me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thanks to those who have supported love and acceptance. Toxicity , hatred and negativity say less about the subject, but they say much more about those who let go. It is 2021. We are the generation of love and growth, it is time to start acting as such. It does not matter if you love me or hate me , or condemn me to hell, I love you all equally. Love whom you love without shame. It is good that you continue to discover who you are. Life is too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose the masterr “.

The year of Joshua Bassett

Joshua Bassett returns to ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ as Ricky in the series’ second season, which premieres on Disney + on Friday, May 14. Ricky and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) will have to face many challenges in their relationship, including distance. Also, last March he released his first EP featuring singles like ‘Lie Lie Lie’.