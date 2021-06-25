Joshua Bassett announces that he is a member of the LGTBQ community: “I was not kidding”

Joshua Bassett’s last few months have been a roller coaster of emotions I would already want ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’. The protagonist of the Disney + series has gone from starring in one of those romances that go beyond the filming with Olivia Rodrigo to supposedly being one of the vertices of a triangle of love and heartbreak between the two of them and Sabrina Carpenter. The fans mounted a whole conspiracy theory in which they claimed that ‘Drivers License’, the single with which Olivia Rodrigo broke records, was going against him, and that he had responded by releasing ‘Lie Lie Lie’, his solo single. Later on, Bassett’s sexual orientation made headlines because in an interview he complimented Harry Styles and then said “I guess this is my coming out of the closet.” His representative was quick to cut off any speculation, but now the actor and singer has come clean in an interview with GQ.

In her He admits that he is part of the LGTBQ community with a resounding “I was not kidding” and he assures that he is not afraid of the consequences of this revelation: “If there are any, I would rather deal with the consequences and live my truth than live in fear.” And although he respects that “people have boxes if they want them” referring to classifying themselves within one of the subgroups that make up the LGTBQ community, in his case he does not intend to specify: “There are many letters in the alphabet … Why worry and rush with a conclusion? Sometimes your handwriting changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize that you are not who you thought you were, or maybe you always knew. All of those options may be true. I am happy to be part of the LGTBQ + community because they accept everyone. Don’t let anyone tell you that your love is not love. They are what they probably need the most“In the talk, he affirms that despite having had” a rather feminine energy in my life “by having five sisters, he always tortured himself for being” a very emotional child “and remembers:” They constantly yelled at me for crying. Every night he told me ‘don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry’. He was pounding me every night. “

Speaking of the series that has made him known, he remembers being very emotional when they recorded the episode of the first season in which Joe Serafini and Frankie Rodriguez go to the dance together: “I remember the tingling all over my body, and crying. I did not connect. the why points until recently … why it got me so excited. I get excited now because they were showing their truth despite the inevitable reaction they were going to have “and states that he would love for them to explore their own experience through Ricky. “I hope that this generation can feel comfortable, that they can trust and that they can talk safely about sexuality without the need for boxes or without needing to have everything crystal clear. I am excited. I didn’t necessarily have that when I was younger. He didn’t have someone like me saying these things. I am at peace. I will celebrate Pride all month“The cast of the series highlights the great friend that Matt Cornett has become, whom he calls” his therapist. “

He ended up in the hospital after ‘Drivers License’

Of course he also plays the whole Olivia Rodrigo song and ‘Drivers License’, although he does it on tiptoe. “People have no idea what they are talking about,” he says, adding: “The hardest thing has been biting my tongue, in many ways, but the reality is that it is a lost cause to try to talk about any of that, and I refuse. feed that shit so I don’t. Everybody asks me about Olivia and Sabrina. Why don’t we focus on those women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art they’re making and how cool they are instead of her relationship with a boy. ” In the report explains that the issue of the song affected him so much that two days after it was released he was admitted to the hospital for a septic shock and heart problems: “They told me I had a 30% chance of survival”. He also praises Rodrigo’s album ‘Sour’: “The great thing about Olivia’s album is that she was able to talk about the feelings she had in a way that works for other people.”