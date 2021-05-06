Joshua and Fury’s teams go for “their fourth draft”

On March 15, the news broke. Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury they had reached an agreement and signed it. It was a pre-contract in which they promised to do two fights in 2021. Without a doubt, the news was highly anticipated by the fans. The deal was not 100% closed. Fringes were missing and it was expected that in a couple of weeks everything could be ready, but it has not been like that. A month and eleven days later, everything remains unresolved.

The two boxers have already started their camps, so everything is more than close, but it remains unspecified. News is missing and this Monday, in a direct on Instagram, Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has given two. The first one speaks clearly of the difficulties of these ‘fringes’, since both teams go for the “fourth draft“On the other hand, the English manager wanted to give peace of mind to the fans alreadyHe secured the fork in which they could be seen: “July 24, July 31 or August 7”, he pointed. Those dates are striking as Joshua’s trainer Rob McCracken is also the British head coach and boxing in Tokyo 2020 will be from July 24 to August 8, so he could not be in both places. Despite this, Hearn revealed that “everything is very close to closing.”

On the other hand, this Sunday the astronomical figure that both fighters can share was revealed. As revealed by Mark Kriegel (ESPN) Saudi Arabia would be offering more than 150 million dollars as a ‘fee’ to do it there. Each fighter would take 75 million and the money that is put to majors (not specified) would go to other expenses of the show. The place is precisely one of the points that is getting longer. Both teams dreamed of a full Wembley, but the pandemic does not give the certainty that it can occur and that has led them to value other monetarily more attractive locations, at least for the first fight.