Joshua and Fury sign contract to fight twice in 2021

It’s been two months of tug of war, but The fight between Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KO) and Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO), in which they will completely unify the heavyweight, is already a reality. Both fighters have signed the contract that confirms it.. Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s manager, has been in charge of confirming it on ESPN. “The difficult part is always to make everyone sign their signature. A great effort from all parties has made it possible to overcome that,” said the Englishman in the aforementioned medium.

That agreement, as it had been advanced, It is for two fights and both will be in 2021. The first will be held in the middle of the year and the second in the final part. The economic agreement has been fair. In the first fight they will charge the same and in the second it will be 60-40 in favor of the winner of the first fight. Therefore, everything is ready, the only thing missing is the date and place And that is what the teams of both are going to work on now.

“We would like it to be confirmed in the next month“, revealed Hearn. There are many options to host that fight: the United Kingdom, the United States … and especially the Middle East. The rematch between Joshua and Ruiz in Saudi Arabia was an important business for AJ and that is the path that seems to be taken the lead right now, especially when the presence of the public may be unknown due to the evolution of the pandemic.

What is clear is that the unification of the heavyweight is a fact and without a doubt we are talking about one of the most important fights of today and that could mark a generation. Joshua has been training for it for months. While, Fury made a statement last week in which he assured that he “did not train” and that he “drank 15 pints of beer a day”. Seeing him, he seemed like one more bravado and Eddie Hearn wants to think the same. “You never know with him. Could be mind games“He affirmed. Be it one way or another, hard months of preparation await the Gipsy King, his long-awaited fight against Anthony Joshua is a reality.