Joshua and Fury insult and threaten each other on Twitter: “You are a fraud”

Anthony Joshua has rated his rival and British compatriot Tyson fury of “fraud” and said he is “disappointing boxing” after his heavyweight unification world title fight was called into question this week.

Joshua (24-1) beat Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and was set to face Fury, who holds the WBC belt, on August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

But Fury, who won the WBC title against the American Deontay Wilder In a rematch in February 2020, he was instructed by an American judge on Monday to fight Wilder again before September 15.

Joshua questioned why Fury had announced that they would fight when arbitration proceedings with Wilder were still ongoing.

“Tyson Fury, the world now sees you for the fraud that you are. You dumped boxing. You lied to the fans, ”Joshua tweeted.

“Bring me any championship fighter who can handle his affairs properly,” he added.

Fury (30-0-1) responded by saying that Joshua’s team knew the refereeing was underway and that the matter was “out of my hands.” He also challenged Joshua to a fist fight.

British media reported that Joshua’s promoter, Eddie hearn, is considering alternative plans for his fighter, including a fight with the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the official contender for the WBO belt.