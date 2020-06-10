A distinctly British heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is getting closer.

Fury confirmed on Wednesday that he reached an agreement with Joshua’s team to mount a couple of fights between current heavyweight belt holders.

“The greatest fight in British boxing history has been agreed,” Fury said in a video message he posted on Twitter. “Two agreed fights”.

Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn previously told Britain’s Sky Sports network that both sides agreed to play two fights.

“We are in tune,” said Hearn. “It is fair to say that, in principle, both boxers agreed to fight. Two fights. “

Specific dates and venues are not yet determined. They have not signed the contracts either. But Hearn indicated that the parties agreed to the financial terms.

“The fight could happen next summer,” said Hearn, although he acknowledged that “there is much to overcome.”

First, Fury plans to face Deontay Wilder for the third time. Fury’s promoter Bob Arum told The Associated Press on Monday that Fury “owes” Wilder a third fight after taking the World Boxing Council belt from the American in February in a showdown he won with a TKO in the seventh round.

On Wednesday, Fury described the third fight against Wilder as an “obstacle.”

“I have to smash Deontay Wilder’s face again, in the next fight, and then we’ll go to Joshua in next year’s fight,” he said.

Arum, CEO of Top Rank, said they are looking for this fight to be in November or December. Then Fury will turn his attention to Joshua, current WBA, IBF and WBO champion, Arum said.

Fury also has a mandatory defense of his title against Dillan Whyte. Joshua is also scheduled to fight this year, facing his first IBF challenger, Kubrat Pulev.

Hearn said the Joshua-Fury fight would be “the greatest fight in British boxing history.”

“You can’t be bigger and there won’t be a bigger fight in our generation,” added Hearn.

Both sides are excited to carry out the fight in a crowded venue, which is not possible at this time due to restrictions by the coronavirus.

The rematch between Fury and Wilder drew a total crowd in Las Vegas, with a record 17 million box office for the live event, which is separate from paid television broadcast.