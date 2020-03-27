Josh Wallwork, actor of Law & Order loses his life due to coronavirus | Instagram

The beloved actor of the famous series The Law and Order, Josh Wallwork He lost his life on March 26 after getting coronavirus.

The actor in the longest running series in television history left at 45 years of age after the battle with the fearsome virus.

He was a close friend to the family Abdul Qadir, who revealed through Facebook the unfortunate event.

With the permission of The Wallwork Family, and heartbroken, supported by loved ones, I announce Josh Wallwork’s growing up of COVID-19 complications. Today he made the peaceful transition at the age of 45. You are loved by many. As we always say, until next time, he shared on social networks.

For his part, the executive producer of The Law of Order He said goodbye on Twitter to a great friend and colleague.

Very bad news today. One of our actors and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, f @ ll3ció for complications from Covid-19. The cast and crew send love and prayers to their family and friends. We are heartbroken.

The actor also participated in series such as Madame Secretary and before his brilliance in acting he performed the costumes of the Houston Ballet and the OVO of Cirque de Solei.

