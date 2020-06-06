It is no secret that the 2015 film directed by Josh Trank, ‘Fantastic Four‘I had a production full of problems and interference from the studio (by then Fox). In a recent interview with Geeks of Color, the 36-year-old filmmaker revealed that the first sign that there would be trouble came when he wanted Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman) to be played by a black woman.

Trank said that after making the decision to choose Michael B. Jordan for the role of Johnny Storm (the Human Torch), he received so many threats that he went to sleep with a gun next to his bed. His intention was for a black actress to play Sue Storm to maintain logical family ties, but his idea was rejected by the studio:

“There were a lot of controversial conversations that took place behind the scenes,” Trank said. “I was primarily interested in a black Sue Storm, a black Johnny Storm, and a black Franklin Storm. But when it comes to a studio and a large-scale movie like this, everyone wants to keep an open mind to find out who the big stars will be. accounts, I found a great deal of rejection in choosing a black woman for that role. “

After choosing a black actor for a key role as Johnny Storm, Trank thought there would be no problem getting a black actress to play Sue Storm, although that would have led to even more rejection from fans. But what surprised the director the most was to see that the studio did not side with him. At this point, Trank regrets not having abandoned the project at the time:

“When I look back, I should have come out when that understanding hit me, and I feel ashamed for that, even if it is only on principle. Because those are not the values ​​that I defend in my own life; those were not my values ​​then or ever. Because I am someone who always talks about standing up for what he believes in, even if it means burning my career. I feel bad for not solving that problem. I feel like I failed in that regard. “

Recall that the film served as a reboot with a new story of the origins of these characters. Fox’s initial idea was to make a sequel in 2017, but it was canceled due to bad reviews and the box office failure of the film, which ended up raising $ 167 million for a budget of 120. With the franchise held by Disney / Marvel Studios, everything points to the Fantastic Four becoming part of the UCM.