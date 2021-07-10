Josh ‘The Preacher’ Quayhagen retains Karate Combat welterweight belt

The karateka of Louisiana he survived a knockout in the first round, and turned the fight around in spectacular fashion.

If a hurricane didn’t destroy Josh Quayhagen last year, this was no deterrent for the Karate Combat welterweight champion.

Notice

The American defended his belt in front Dionicio “The Captain” Gustavo in the stellar last night in CBS Sports Network. Quayhagen survived a brutal knockout with his heart and claw.

He credited his attitude in large part to his preparation for the Rocky, which was imposed after Hurricane Laura that damaged your gym in August of last year.

“I had a unique camp. I had a team that really helped me. We trained in the fields and parking lots, we ran through the fields, we trained in the yard, in the rain, whatever we had to do, it didn’t matter ”, remember.

“Going through the difficulties, is where that warrior spirit comes in. It’s so easy to step back and be a victim, no, it’s about showing up. Develop a stronger and better mindset. We kept going and I felt better than ever, despite the fewer teammates and training in the dojo. “

This was the second time the two met in The Pit. On 2019, Quayhagen came as a replacement opponent to surprise and defeat by decision Gustavo, who was close to a title opportunity.

The rematch was, a fight for the belt and a kind of revenge mission for Gustavo, a mission that almost concrete in the first round.

“The first punch he threw. It took me by surprise. Usually he fought with the Orthodox, but he came out left-handed and that puzzled me. Once he took me down, I had to go to Plan Z, and just dig, survive, and then beat him. “ He said Quayhagen after the fight.

The coup nearly killed Quayhagen, but the defending champion was able to clear his mind, fight his way through the second round, and then use his cardio to smash through Gustavo in the remaining rounds.

Quayhagen He had predicted what would be the factor that would decide the future of the fight after a pre-fight interview.

“I know that he is a warrior and that he will continue to come, but so do I. It will not be enough. Let’s see how deep it can swim. I think it will come down to your will and your heart ”, explained.

Josh Quayhagen defeated Dionicio Gustavo by unanimous decision.

Mardhi frustrates Khasanov.

Before the title match, Kamariddin Khasanov he came back to The Pit to make its debut in Karate combat in front of the veteran Ilies Mardhi in the new bantamweight division.

The French Mardshi He is a fighter who stands out, but the intensity of his rival did not achieve equality, with Hasanov entertaining the public with his dance steps of his native Tajikistan when I was going to The Pit.

The fight was predictable because of the high energy he saw in the three rounds it lasted, both fighters were a whirlwind full of energy that did not stop.

Hasanov had great moments, but it was Mardhi the most experienced one who was in control of the fight. Taking the fight by unanimous decision.

Ilies Mardhi beat Kamariddin Khasanov by unanimous decision.

The third season of Karate combat airs every Thursday night on CBS Sports Network (Eurosport 10 PM) with free replays every Sunday on their channel Youtube.

Advertisement