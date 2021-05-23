Josh Taylor wins by unanimous decision to José Ramírez and unifies the four super lightweight titles

The scotch Josh taylor unified the world titles of super lightweight (junior welterweight) by defeating the Mexican American by unanimous decision Jose Ramirez, who fell to the canvas twice, and became the sixth fighter in the four-division era (since 1988) to be the undisputed champion and the first of his nationality to achieve the feat.

Taylor, undefeated in 18 fights, retained his junior welterweight division crowns endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Federation (IBF), and snatched the World Council (WBC) and World Organization (WBO) scepters from Ramírez ).

The 30-year-old Scottish fighter received a score of 114-112 on the cards from the three judges who worked the fight.

Most of the limited -but sold-out- attendance of fans who witnessed the match played at the Virgin Hotels theater in Las Vegas supported Ramirez (26-1, 17 by KO), cheered him on early and chanted his name.

But once Taylor (18-0, 13 by KO) took control in the middle of the fight, it was the small Scottish contingent that made the most noise.

In the sixth round, the southpaw dropped Ramirez with a short left counter. Ramirez he rallied as if to hold off Taylor for the remainder of the round, but that was not the case in the seventh.

As the two men came out of a grip, Taylor landed a left uppercut that sent Ramirez to the canvas. He staggered as he stood before the referee Kenny bayless could finish the count.

With a little over 10 seconds left in the round, Taylor He did not have time to press for the KO, which in the end did not come.

Despite Ramirez, 28, leveled off and even won a few rounds in the second half of the fight, Taylor he did a good job of not allowing the Hanford, Calif., native fighter to catch him with power shots and choose his own hitting opportunities.

Taylor took control of the shares despite the fact that Ramirez He responded with counterattacks, but this was not enough against the Scotsman, who showed greater punching power, speed and technique, which helped him get out of the ring as the owner of the four world crowns and the unified super lightweight title (junior welterweight).