Josh Taylor sent José Carlos Ramírez to the canvas and is crowned undisputed champion

Josh Taylor’s two knockdowns on Saturday night allowed him to make history.

Taylor’s two-point lead by knocking down José Ramírez once each in the sixth and seventh rounds accounted for the difference on all three scorecards in their 12-round, 140-pound title unification fight inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Judges Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld scored their fan-friendly fight exactly the same, 114-112 for Taylor.

The Scottish southpaw survived a troublesome third round, posted those two knockdowns and withstood Ramirez’s rally in the championship rounds to win this battle of undefeated junior welterweight champions.

Taylor, from Prestonpans, Scotland, was undefeated (18-0, 13 KOs) and handed Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) his first loss since the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Taylor, 30, also retained his IBF and WBA belts and won the WBC and WBO crowns from Ramirez, 28, of Avenal, California.

The victory also cemented Taylor as the fifth fully unified champion in any division during boxing’s four-belt era. He joined former middleweight champions Bernard Hopkins and Jermain Taylor, former junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford and former cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in that elite group.

Ramirez came back in rounds 10, 11, and 12, but it wasn’t enough to top what Taylor accomplished in previous rounds.

Ramirez hit a short left hook inside around 1:10 in the twelfth round. Ramirez attacked Taylor with a right hand with about 35 seconds left in their fantastic fight.

Taylor mainly used his legs and started clinches during the final round, and didn’t land many punches.

Ramirez’s right hand landed on a trade with about 1:10 left in the 11th round. A brief left hook from Ramirez blew Taylor off with just over 40 seconds left in the eleventh round.

Taylor moved and held to recover from that shot.

Taylor split Ramirez’s guard with a left straight just past the midpoint of the 10th round. Ramirez landed a left hook that forced Taylor to hold on about 30 seconds later.

Ramirez’s right hand pushed Taylor toward the ropes with just over 20 seconds left in the 10th round. Taylor retired, but landed a straight left before the end of the 10th round.

Ramirez landed a heavy punch after the mid-ninth round mark, but Taylor pulled away from Ramirez and reset his feet. Ramirez landed a strong left punch to Taylor’s body late in the ninth round.

After suffering falls during the sixth and seventh rounds, Ramirez appeared to have his legs under him during the eighth round. He landed a straight right that forced Taylor to hold him with less than 10 seconds to go in the eighth round.

Taylor stung Ramirez with a left straight just a minute after the seventh round. Ramirez hit a left to Taylor’s body with about 1:15 remaining in the seventh.

A crushing left uppercut from Taylor in a clinch sent Ramirez to the seat of his trunks again with just under 30 seconds to go in the seventh round. Ramirez was hurt more by that shot than by the short left that dropped him early in the sixth round.

Ramirez managed to get to his feet slower this time, but showed Bayless that he could continue. Taylor tried to finish him off in the last 10 seconds of the seventh round, but time ran out.

A short left hand inside Taylor caught Ramirez flush and left him in Taylor’s corner less than 10 seconds into the sixth round. A surprised Ramirez got to his feet quickly and nodded so the men in his corner would know he was okay.

A little over a minute later, Ramirez hit Taylor with a straight right hand that caused Taylor to retreat. Taylor caught Ramirez with a left straight with just under 10 seconds to go in the sixth round.

Bayless had to separate Taylor and Ramirez from multiple clinches in the first minute of the fifth round. Taylor’s right hook landed with just under a minute to play in what amounted to a nasty fifth round.

Taylor also bled from a cut around his left eye in the fifth round.

Taylor nailed Ramirez with a left straight 45 seconds into the fourth round. A left hook from Ramirez had Taylor hold him again around 1:10 in the fourth round.

Taylor hit Ramirez behind the head later in the fourth round, causing Ramirez to pull away from him. Taylor tried to cash in on the vulnerable Ramirez, as Bayless allowed the action to continue.

Ramirez hit a left hook and then a heavy jab in the 55th second of the third round. Ramirez continued to hit Taylor with his right hand thereafter, while Taylor tried to hold him down.

Taylor had a hard time handling bullish Ramirez for the remainder of the third round, as Ramirez hit him with forehand and dominated those three minutes. Taylor snuck into a flush right hook as Ramirez advanced, hands down, late in the third round.

Ramirez’s right landed at the same time as Taylor’s left about 45 seconds into the second round. Taylor landed a left to Ramirez’s body around 1:15 in the second round.

Ramirez’s right hand had Taylor hold him briefly with about 45 seconds left in the second round. Each of them landed shots during an exchange a little later in the second round, prompting a strong response from the pro-Ramirez crowd.

Ramirez’s right hand landed as Taylor moved back with about 1:20 left in the first round, but Taylor quickly walked away from Ramirez and did not allow him to continue. Taylor’s left straight caught Ramirez with just under 30 seconds left in that first round.