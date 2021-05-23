Josh Taylor, new unified super lightweight champion in a spectacular fight against Ramírez

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Big night of boxing this Saturday in Las Vegas, at the Virgin Hotels complex, where Top Rank promoted an evening with three great fights at lightweight.

The scotch Josh taylor (18-0, 13 KO), IBF and WBA world champion, and the Californian Jose Carlos Ramirez (26-1, 17 KO), WBC and WBO monarchs, unified their crowns, all of them, of the category. Flawless for the viewer was the first third of the fight, with very tough exchanges that for a moment reminded the Inoue-Donaire of 2019; none seemed to shy away from a leather swap in the center of the ring, seeming that Ramírez got the best of it and did something else to win the rounds. The duel was a give and take, two morlacos charging and colliding to mark the territory in which to move.

Taylor was consolidating himself on the stage, and he demonstrated that upward trend by knocking Ramírez down at the beginning of the sixth round with a curved blow to the jaw, but the North American pulled caste to survive and, not content with it, keep trying the crossing. shrapnel. Again at the end of the seventh, and after a not very assertive entry by the referee in a clinch, Taylor connected a forceful hand in the form of an uppercut to Ramírez, damaging him, now, severely and barely ending the round. Miraculously, Ramírez suffered and became competitive again in the eighth, amid actions by a Kenny Bayless who showed that his best days as a referee were behind him.

Taylor, in addition to showing himself as one of the best fighters technically today, was astute with the grip in the last chapters of the fight, knowing how to stop Ramírez, all heart but unable to turn the fight. The judges gave their point of view: 114-112 triple for Josh Taylor, with which the two falls decided the fight, some reasonable cards (ours was 115-111 for the British).

Also in the same weight and ten rounds, “Chon” Zepeda (34-2, 26 KO) faced the veteran “Hank” Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KO). Zepeda chose what he does best, go forward, hit frequently, and alternate heights. Lundy, an experienced but still dangerous boxer, unorthodox in his low-handed guard at times, was not an easy opponent for the Californian to decipher. Zepeda was working round after round, in a medium distance and with moments in the short, knowing that he had to receive a hand to be able to consolidate his scores in the minds of the officers at the foot of the ring.

In the second half of the hostilities, the Mexican American patiently continued to bear the brunt of hostilities, held back at the corner by his assistants, but occasionally stepping into the guard of the far from easy Lundy. The goat always pulls to the mountain, they say. In the aforementioned manner, the ten rounds agreed for this duel concluded, thus, getting to hear the opinions of some judges who ruled José Zepeda’s triumph with triple 98-92, quite logical cards.

In the first televised bout, the equally Dominican super lightweight Elvis rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KO) measured his progression against Kenneth sims jr (16-2-1, 5 KO). The young left-hander dominated the pace of the first rounds in a cautious start by both, but Sims counterpunched him with his right hand on many of the occasions when Rodriguez entered with a notable deterrent effect. He wasn’t comfortable TDK, The Dominican Kid, at any point in the first half of the lawsuit, looking to snap into his corner with Freddie Roach. Sims gained in confidence in such a way that, in the fifth round, he allowed himself to change to left-handed guard to complicate things even more for his opponent. It was far from clear the outcome going into the later rounds, with Sims finishing on the top not caring to get within the distance of a fighter with a lot more dynamite based on pre-cap win stats. Rodriguez was choked on an appearance that should have been the definitive step in his career to stardom, bringing him closer to the great fights of the category. The judges, after the eight episodes of the fight, offered scores of 76-76, 78-74 and 78-74 for Kenneth Sims, winning by majority decision and removing the undefeated condition from Rodríguez with justice.

Previously, the Cuban Olympic gold Robeisy Ramirez (7-1, 4 KO) beat six rounds at featherweight at Ryan lee allen (10-5-1, 5 KO), by unanimous decision. The cards reflected 59-54, 60-53 and 60-53, attesting to the dominance and demolition of Ramírez to his opponent in the second round.