Josh Taylor: “I would love to fight Terence Crawford”

After unifying the four world super lightweight titles, Josh taylor He has attended the British press, analyzing various issues.

“It has been a hectic few weeks and I still have not assimilated it. I haven’t even managed to sit back and reflect yet, but when I get a chance, I will think about how I have done it. I have trained my whole life for this and the hard work and sacrifice has paid off. I also have to thank MTK Global as they have taken my worries and stress away and allowed me to focus exclusively on boxing.

They say that a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I have never been so happy, and that is revealing with the results you see in the ring and in the gym »Taylor said.

“There are some great fights for me now. I would love to fight Terence Crawford, and I think it’s a fight that I can win. I also have to face the applicants and I would like to see the fight with Jack Catterall »declared the Scotsman.