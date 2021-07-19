Josh Taylor: “Gervonta is not a champion of anything. The champion is me”

The unified super lightweight champion Josh taylor (18-0, 13 KO) is attacking Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KO) following his win for a secondary WBA title against Mario Barrios last month.

Taylor, the WBC-IBF-WBO-WBA champion, has taken offense at the disparaging comments from Davis and promoter Leonard Ellerbe.

“It would absolutely destroy Davis. It’s a good fight, it’s a great fight, but it would definitely tear him to pieces. “.

Ellerbe had stated: “Josh Taylor is the undisputed champion. Of course it is, but when it comes to attraction in the United States of America, it means nothing. Aside from the die-hard fans, he’s big in Scotland. I’m sure it would sell out there, but the US is a different world. “

Ellerbe was referring to crowd attendance during Taylor’s unanimous decision win over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas.

So Ellerbe says shit that I’m not a great attractive. I am a great attraction ”, Josh Taylor said. “Let’s not forget, those were the restrictions in Las Vegas at the time, and that’s all that was allowed … It would have brought thousands of fans to Las Vegas if it was open.”

Taylor says he doesn’t consider Davis to be a super lightweight champion based on the title he won (WBA Regular).

“They can call themselves whatever they want, but it’s fiction, it’s fantasy. They are not super lightweight champions. There is only one, and that is me “Taylor said.

That’s what I hate about boxing. There are too many belts: interim belts, diamond belts, regular … ».