Josh Taylor, ‘From Ali to Crawford’

This Saturday, in Las Vegas, a boxer’s life will change. Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KO) and Jose Carlos Ramírez (26-0, 17 KO) unify super lightweight. Both arrive with two belts to the fight and the winner will see how he becomes one of the best pound for pound of the moment and will record his name in history. He will be the ninth fighter (in the time of the four organizations) after Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Cecilia Braekhus, Terence Crawford, Olek Usyk, Claressa Shields (in two divisions), Katie Taylor and Teófimo López to achieve it. Super lightweight was already unified once by Terence Crawford and since then ‘Bud’ considered one of the best.

That is the path that Taylor wants to follow, who is ahead in the betting. It is understood. Although Ramírez has been surpassing big names, the Scotsman has just won the second season of the World Boxing Super Series in 2019. As a former Olympian (he participated in London 2012), he was one of the protégés of British boxing and that band did not take it off until he won the tournament. He beat Ryan Martin, Ivan Baranchyk and Regis Prograis, in a match, to win the tournament. Thus he raised the ‘Ali Trophy’ and now he seeks to match Crawford to confirm himself as one of the best. By technique it is, but it takes great fights to reach those limits.

He will have to take out his full potential if he wants to cancel the rhythm and drive that Ramírez usually presents. Taylor is clear about it and advises: “I am 100% convinced that Ramírez will go to be finalized. He will leave the whole ring and come to fight, so he will be beaten. I will also go to the same. It has all the ingredients to be a war. It sure will be a great fight“, says the Scotsman, who does not give importance to being the visitor. I don’t care about the judges. I’ll be the winner, “Taylor concluded in a statement to BoxingScene.