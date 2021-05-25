Josh Taylor could stay in the super lightweight and meet his official challengers. Catterall, the first

The scotch Josh taylor (18-0, 13 KO), who beat José Ramírez in the total super lightweight unification last Saturday, is already thinking about his next commitments.

Many assumed Taylor would gain weight and probably go straight to Terence Crawford, as Top Rank’s logical response to PBC’s announcement of the Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence fight.

However, the Briton has indicated that he can still reasonably meet the super lightweight limit, and that there are still great fights to do in the category, so he has been open to continue in it and retain all possible titles.

In this way, the official challenger who has been waiting the longest, about two years, is also the one from the islands Jack Catterall (26-0, 13 KO). Catterall agreed to withdraw from his rightful fight to allow Saturday’s winner to collect all the belts, but the condition signed for this was that he would be the one to face the sole champion.

In addition, the incentive for Taylor would come in that the duel could take place in his native Scotland, a fact that has not occurred for more than two years, when he beat Ivan Baranchyk in Glasgow for the IBF world title in the semifinals of the World Boxing Super Super lightweight series.