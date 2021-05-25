Josh Taylor as unified champion becomes Scottish boxing glory

After beating José Carlos Ramírez

After his brilliant and hard-working triumph over the brave Texan José Carlos Ramírez, the Scotsman Josh Taylor, not only became a monarch recognized by the four main governing bodies of world boxing, I read WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO but now integrates a select group of great Scottish boxers, along with idols such as: Benny Lynch, Walter Mc Gowan, the great Ken Buchanan, Scott Harrinson, Duke Mckenzie and Ricky Burns. He also accompanies prominent ring heroes who have achieved the recognition of all entities. This is the case of Bernard Hopkins, Bernard Taylor and Terence Crawford. So today after the consecration of Taylor on Saturday May 22 at the Virgins Hotel Las Vegas, the Scotsman has become a true celebrity in boxing.

It comes from a great fight

There is no doubt that the triumph of Josh Taylor by unanimous decision over Texan José Carlos Ramírez, has meant a great leap in quality by this fighter in world boxing. In that combat the Scot showed solvency in the three distances; it acted in the short and also exercised dominance in the medium and long. José Carlos Ramírez did not meekly surrender his WBC and WBO crowns, on the contrary, he fought bravely every minute of every round and if he was knocked down in the sixth and seventh rounds in which he was outmatched and mistreated, it is no less true than in the other 10 episodes he behaved like a great warrior. The three judges gave an identical verdict: 114-112 showing, although not by a very wide margin, Taylor’s victory was legitimate.

A flattering future with the status of elite boxer that Taylor should have now, his next fights will be more important, more seen and more expensive; the point is that he already came out of three of his great rivals such as: Regis Prograis, Viktor Postol and José Carlos Ramírez himself. It would be understood if Taylor exercised his right to make a false or non-compulsory defense against an opponent without so much danger, but then he would have to look for an opponent of more value who would produce a large bag. But, in Superlight there does not seem to be anyone capable of opposing him, an attractive fight could be negotiated with one of the best Lightweights who want to invade the upper division.

Among the main candidates could be men like: Vasyl Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis, Teofimó Lopéz, Devin Haney and the Venezuelan Jorge Linares himself, who will face next Saturday for the WBC crown. We do not believe that Taylor still wants to invade the Welterweight division, although we do not rule out that he will try later. There he would find a stellar opposition composed of stars of the stature of Manny Pacquiao, Erroll Spence Jr. Terance Crawford, Yordenis Ugas and several others who are almost at the same level of the champions. Whatever the decision taken by the members of Team Taylor must be well thought out because the fans will be aware of what happens with this great boxing figure.