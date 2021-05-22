Josh Taylor and José Ramírez unify the super lightweight in a height duel this Saturday

Darío Pérez

Boxing is not a sport like any other in many ways. In almost all disciplines, the most capable are usually faced to decide who is the best of the participants, whether it is a great football or basketball tournament, a tennis Grand Slam, a three-week race in cycling or, race to race. , motorsports.

We are different in many ways. In this, unfortunately, with a certain negative air, and it is that in boxing, due to the proliferation of organizations, belts and promoters, due to the vetoes of different televisions, because there is not a single global sanctioning entity or whatever, few Sometimes we see the number one of a peso against the number two; at least, not as many as the hobbyist would like. Therefore, when the two best boxers in the division face each other, it is always a reason for joy and enormous anticipation.

That is what will happen this Saturday in Las Vegas, in the complex called Virgin Hotels, until 2020 called Hard Rock Hotel, in whose most playful part, the Mohegan Sun Casino, boxing events are also held. The evening organized by Top Rank in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday in Spain faces the two best fighters in the superlight division, who have two belts per head; In this way, the contest, as long as there is no tie or an anomaly occurs, will settle not only the best of the aforementioned weight, but also the one who will treasure the four universal scepters of the category around his body.

In a corner, Josh taylor (17-0, 13 KO). Scotsman, 30 years old and left-handed guard. Olympic in 2012, champion of the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and participant in the World Series of Boxing, the Briton has been a professional since mid-2015. It will be his fourth fight in the United States, the first of great relevance, after his life in boxing has flowed. rented from his homeland. Commonwealth champion already in 2016 in the superlight, weight from which he has not moved, he advanced with intermediate titles and, above all, increasingly better rivals (Ohara Davies, the «Puppet» Vázquez, Viktor Postol or Ryan Martin) until proclaiming himself world champion IBF in 2019, giving weight to the second and in a tough fight that went the distance against Ivan Baranchyk. The last two matches mentioned were part of the great World Boxing Super Series tournament, where he beat Regis Prograis in the final by majority decision, thus becoming IBF and WBA world champion. In his last fight, last September, the Thai Apinun Khongsong did not last a round. Will inactivity weigh you down, with a baggage round in the last year and a half long? Or will it show that, as it has done so far, it will be able to with any opponent in front of it? On Saturday, the answer.

On the other corner, Jose Carlos Ramirez (26-0, 17 KO). From American California and Mexican descent, 28 years old and right-handed. Olympic also in 2012 and eliminated as Taylor in the round of 16, he debuted in pay boxing at the end of the same year. His career, except for a crash in Macau, has always been in the United States, and he has extensive experience in Las Vegas, which gives him a logistical advantage over his rival. After several regional and intermediate titles, his first World Cup match was in 2018, obtaining the WBC super lightweight against Amir Ahmed Imam. He successfully defended the crown against Antonio Orozco (the boxer, not the singer), José Zepeda, Maurice Hooker (also taking over the WBO world belt) and Viktor Postol, his last appearance in August 2020. Very close were his decision victories majority against Zepeda and Postol, leaving doubts to many as to whether he will hold up to Taylor, a fighter with an apparent better technique than those mentioned and with a similar resistance and pace of the fight.

The accompanying fights, being good, are not up to what was expected for what could be the evening of the first half of 2021, but it remains in the fight of the first half of the year. The two co-featured fights, also televised, will also be held at super lightweight. At ten rounds, the aforementioned “Chon” Zepeda (33-2, 26 KO) faces the veteran “Hank” Lundy (31-8-1, 14 KO). A very uneven fight with a Zepeda that in 2020 showed great form by defeating Kendo Castañeda and, in the fight of the year, Ivan Baranchyk, against someone whose best fights are already quite distant.

Likewise, the Dominican Elvis rodriguez (11-0-1, 10 KO) will measure forces to eight chapters with Kenneth sims jr (15-2-1, 5 KO), athlete with a discreet professional career to appear in the main part of such an event. Among the initial part not televised, young promises of the company will fight and, among others, the Cuban Olympic gold Robeisy Ramirez (6-1, 4 KO), six rounds at featherweight versus Ryan lee allen (10-4-1, 5 KO).

The stellar part of the gala can be seen in Spain live at dawn from Saturday 22 to Sunday 23, starting at 2:00. It can be seen on Eurosport 2 and on the FITE TV platform, at a price of 10’65 euros at the exchange rate. It can be hired here.