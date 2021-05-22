Josh Taylor and José Carlos Ramírez unify titles in super lightweight

Saturday 22 in Las Vegas

In a fight that is expected to be very even and of great quality, the Scotsman Josh Taylor, WBA and IBF Super Lightweight champion, will face his Texan colleague José Carlos Ramírez, monarch endorsed by the WBC and the WBO, in search of revealing who he is. true number one in the division, both Taylor and Ramirez remain unbeaten throughout their professional careers; the scotch has a record of 17 victories with 13 Ko. while the texas has won all 26 fights with 17 on the fast track. The two exhibit very good stature with a meter 78 centimeters; Although Ramírez with his 1.83 range surpasses Taylor who has 1.77, they also look very even in age, the Scotsman is 30 years old while Ramírez was born 28 years ago.

One box and the other girdle.

The opposing styles of this pair of champions make another interesting point in this stellar fight. Taylor is a very technical man who exhibits a good Jab that he accompanies with quick and accurate combinations of both hands. He knows how to score points for the eyes of the judges and goes into the ring with great physical preparation that allows him to maintain constant pressure on his opponent. Another point at which Josh is a master is in timing in the fight; at times he maintains a lot of pressure, at other times he slows down and maintains distance, sometimes he resorts to the Clinchs to catch up air and reserve energy.

The Texan Ramírez, for his part, is a fighter not without technical resources but who – like his Mexican relatives and ancestors – give preponderance to the offense and the change of blow. He is not a great puncher since with 17 knockouts in 26 fights he shows that although he does damage with his fists, he does not have that power to knock them all out. He’ll look to drag Taylor into point-blank swings if he manages to buckle him with his left hook and produce a violent result. He must go into this crucial fight with excellent physical preparation in order to counteract the Scotsman’s technique and wisdom.

Viktor Postol, a common rival

The Russian Viktor Postol is remembered for having frustrated a few years ago the career of the famous Argentine puncher Lucas Mathysse. At that time, the boy from Patagonia Argentina was finally looking to be crowned Junior Welterweight champion but, despite being the favorite, he was knocked out by the tall Postol. Both Josh Taylor and José Carlos Ramírez have faced the Russian giant and both beat him by unanimous decision. Taylor with his technique, good movement and hand speed managed to decipher the difficult Russian, while Ramírez had to exert a lot of pressure and try strong attacks with both hands to overcome the difficult opponent. These fights, in a certain way, help us to gauge the possibilities of one and the other given the way and style they used to confront Postol. Taylor will seek to dominate the middle distance with his Jab and his technique while Ramírez will bet on a frank offense and attack with his left hooks as his main weapon. It will be up to Ramirez with his offense to unbalance Taylor’s technique or the Scotsman will impose his tactical schemes and take all his crowns.