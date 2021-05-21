Josh Taylo reveals which style of José Ramírez will help him beat him

A few days before the long-awaited fight of unification of superlight division scepters, Josh Taylor, revealed what will be the key to defeat the Mexican, Jose Ramirez, with it, keep all the championships.

During the last press conference prior to the meeting, Josh Taylor, spoke to the media and stated that el boxing style of Ramírez can help you.

“I think his style of going forward is something that benefits me and that I won’t have to go looking for him,” he says. Taylor who talks about his training, which he says is very calm and relaxed, because he feels very comfortable with his coach.

Likewise, said he did not feel pressure to be the favorite in the betting, He takes it easy and will seek to make a good fight against the Mexican.

“It’s a huge piece of history for both me and Ramírez. The first undisputed champion in the division. It is great for the history of my country. But this fight means a lot to my legacy. It prepares me very hard, for a long time, to achieve something great“

