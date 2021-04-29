Josh Rojas stole a home run from Fernando Tatis Jr.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Rojas stole a home run from the dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. in the middle of the game MLB.

Through the game of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. It was for his third hit of the game and his eighth home run of the season, yet Josh Rojas told him “I don’t think so.”

Tatis Jr. doesn’t have a reputation for home runs at Chase Field, this time he was going to silence that streak, but when he thought the ball was on the other side, Josh Rojas took a tremendous leap for the home run.

Here the video:

Home run thief on the loose in Arizona! JOSH ROJAS! @JoshRojass | #Make itBig pic.twitter.com/9doDBUhZgZ – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 29, 2021

With this home run Fernando Tatis Jr. I was going to lead the MLB in home runs connected with Ronald Acuna Jr, Byron Buxton, among others. However, baseball is not only about happiness, Josh Rojas embittered the night a bit for the Dominican, who batted 4-2 with a double, hit and two RBIs.