Josh Richardson and Kris Dunn, new signings for Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics He has already begun to move towards the 2021/22 NBA season, where his new coach Ime Udoka hopes to be able to make forget the fiasco of the last course of the Massachusetts franchise. This Friday the team has incorporated three new faces to its squad: Josh richardson, Kris dunn and Bruno Fernando.

The three NBA Transfers have arrived almost consecutively. In the first place, the Celtics have reached a three-cushion transfer agreement with the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks in which each team has received the following:

Boston Celtics: Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2nd round of the Hawks’ 2023 Draft. Atlanta Hawks: Delon Wright. Sacramento Kings: Tristan Thompson.

With this move, Boston would create salary space and increase its TE (Trade Exception), with which Richardson was later signed in an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics give Dallas 11.6 million TE dollars, the exact amount of money for the player option that Josh Richardson himself has made effective for the 2021/22 season.

The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing trading G / F Josh Richardson to the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Richardson is exercising his $ 11.6 million player option for the 2021-22 season for the deal. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2021

Taking shape

With these recent additions the Boston Celtics is closer to having its squad built for next season. However, the franchise still has moves to make. Without going any further, they still need a starting point guard to cover Kemba Walker’s departure, and another bench player with a similar role to Josh Richardson to make a necessary improvement in their 2nd unit.