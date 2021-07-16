Josh Peck on Drake Bell’s legal situation: “it’s disappointing”

Dake and Josh It is undoubtedly one of Nickelodeon’s most successful live-action programs that, since its premiere in 2004 until today, has managed to stay current and in the minds of viewers. The relationship between the characters and the comic situations between the stepbrothers became so important that it continues to be broadcast on some television channels, fans still remember several iconic phrases and even long to see the protagonists together again.

Rumors began to emerge recently about a possible sequel to the television show that turned out to be just a special video that Drake Bell produced in which he referenced the series and only appeared Jonathan Goldstein, who played Josh’s father. After his last official broadcast in 2007, Drake excelled in the world of music, although he had some low impact appearances in films such as Superhero Movie – 17%, Bad Kids of Crestview Academy – 0%, American Satan and a live version. -action of The magical godfathers.

Josh Peck, meanwhile, has also made some films such as Red Menace – 13%, Ice Age 2 – 57% playing Eddie – one of Ellie’s possum brothers – in their original language, as well as the series Grandfathered. The relationship between the actors off the screens has not been that close, and now that Drake Bell has faced the law for misconduct against minors, Josh has already been questioned about it.

In the middle of the presentation of the new film of Turner and Hooch, also known as Partners and Hounds which originally starred Tom Hanks in 1989, which now stars Josh, the actor could not evade the expected question that was his opinion about the current legal situation of his brother on the small screen. This is what the actor responded to Variety on Thursday of last week:

It is disturbing and it is an unfortunate situation. It’s disappointing.

Remember that Drake Bell He was arrested a couple of weeks ago for having endangered a minor, who assured that he had been close to the singer in 2017 when she was 15 years old and received several sexual messages from the actor, too. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 200 hours of community service in California and two years of probation, this after his arrest where he posted a $ 2,500 bond.

It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that the I Found a Way singer has been arrested, since in 2015 he spent four days in prison with a bail of USD $ 20,000 for having driven while intoxicated. On the other hand, he had also already received accusations about alleged violence, because last year an ex-girlfriend shared some videos where she recounted her experience, ensuring that there were more victims.

Finally, the relationship between Drake and Josh had been notably ended after Drake made comments about Josh’s wedding to which he was not invited, although shortly after they appeared in some videos on social networks together after the wave of negative comments by part of the fans of the series that Josh had to face for several months.