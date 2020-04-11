Josh Green, first-year player of the University of Arizona, has announced this Friday that he will declare himself eligible for the next NBA draft. The 19-year-old, therefore, will try to make the definitive leap to the highest North American basketball competition.

With great athletic ability, incredible defensive versatility and his considerable success from the triple line, Green will come to the appointment of the Draft as one of the greatest promises of the entire litter of 2020.

Can’t wait for the next chapter … pic.twitter.com/JXdGYmd0Vr – Josh Green (@ josh_green6) April 10, 2020

Experts put the young Arizona player roughly on the No. 21 pick. This season, with the Wildcats, he has averaged 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game, in addition to shooting 36% from the perimeter.

“I am aware that I still have a lot to learn, but I feel that the time I have spent at the University of Arizona has helped me prepare to take the next step towards my goal of reaching the NBA,” Green said after giving know your intention to go to the Draft.

“I have no doubt that I can bring a work ethic and enormous motivation to do whatever it takes to become the best player I can be. I feel like I can bring defensive intensity and work the ability to fill multiple positions. inside the court. “

With the news of Josh Green’s arrival at the Draft, there are already three freshmen from the University of Arizona who have declared themselves eligible: himself, Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji. Between the three of them they accumulated 55% of their team’s points in the last season.

