At the prospect of a title like Moonfall, and with Josh Gad As the protagonist, maybe you could expect a comedy or a musical, but in the case of a Roland Emmerich movie, things change, and a lot. The director who has become famous for their apocalyptic blockbusters, specializing in various methods of destroying our planet Earth, such as the effects of climate change on Tomorrow, the prophecies of the Mayan calendar in 2012 or the alien invasions of Independence day and sequel, it can only move in one direction and this is that of the possible ways of annihilation of the human race.

So Moonfall is free from any romantic simile or poetic connotation to be literal, the fall of the Moon (on Earth). The project has been summarized, along the lines of these minimalist synopses, as a kind of cross between the same 2012 or Independence Day with Encounters in the third phase of Spielberg in which a strange phenomenon has caused the satellite to leave its orbit and threaten to collide with our planet. The only chance of salvation will be in a group of misfits that they must collaborate together to try to save humanity.

And the news of the signing of Josh Gad was announced exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter. He will play one of these weirdos, KC Houseman, defined by Emmerich himself as “A strange and careless guy, but in a way that also hints at his high level of intelligence and a similar high degree of disorganization”. The director himself will officiate as screenwriters and also Harald Kloser (co-writer of 2012 with Emmerich, but better known for his role as composer of soundtracks) and Spenser Cohen (Extinction screenwriter).

In the same way as in Midway, his most recent film (and on that occasion set in World War II), Emmerich will act as producer through his independent company Centropolis along with Harald Kloser Street entertainment, financing the project with the collaboration of Lionsgate and AGC International.

To Josh Gad, also famous for having put the original voice Olaf’s character Frozen, we can see you soon in Artemis Fowl directed by Kenneth Branagh and that it will premiere on the Disney + Spain platform on June 12. Also with Disney he has in mind to co-star in a spin-of Beauty and the Beast in a miniseries format where he would repeat his role as LeFou, Gastón’s faithful squire (who would play again Luke Evans), and a character who did not hide his homosexuality.

Also remember that in these moments of confinement and Covid-19 we are happier than one evening organizing virtual meetings, through video call, in your Reunited Apart like The Goonies or the protagonists of Back to the Future.