The rumors have come true, and it is that everything points to Disney hiring the Russo brothers to be the producers of the live-action ‘Hercules’. Now fans are very eager to know who will be in the casting to bring the beloved characters to life. But of all Josh Gad wants an actor who was in the animated movie to return.

‘Hercules’ was released in 1997, and quickly became a classic within the so-called Disney Renaissance era, and a favorite for everyone who grew up in the 1990s. The film as well as presenting one more story colorful and fun the legend of the demigod Hercules, and with music from the hand of Alan Maken an incredible animated film was born.

One of the most talked about to play Phil in live-action, was the actor Josh Gad, but during an interview with Variety, he assured that in reality wants Danny Devito back in ‘Hercules’ to return to his iconic character, who in the film is the demigod’s coach.

“I feel like I’ve definitely had and continue to have an incredible series of projects with the Disney company, but I don’t think anyone wants to see me take on another role in a live-action remake of an animated movie. I personally think they should re-elect Danny DeVito, that seems like the best option, “said Gad.

In addition Gad assured that he would love to see Ariana Grande being Megara, since a few days ago the singer surprised everyone by interpreting the theme of “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” during a live broadcast with several Disney stars .

The project for this film is in pre-production but all fans hope that the live-action feature will stick to the 1997 version, and if the request of Josh Gad, who wants Danny Devito back in ‘Hercules’ is heard would be the best. But, The project being in the hands of the Russo, there is no doubt that it will be an epic work., and that will leave everyone satisfied.