Josh Donaldson’s glove played him dirty and took over the ball

The infield of the Minnesota Twins, Josh donaldson, was a victim of his glove after seeing how he stayed with the ball in full MLB 2021.

Through the Minnesota Twins’ game with the Oakland Athletes, Josh donaldson he was going to make a key play against the Athletics or possibly a double play, however, the ball got caught in the “pockets” of his glove and there was nothing he could do.

This is not the first time something like this has happened, as it usually happens to pitchers when they are hit by heavy shots and have to throw the glove at first to complete the out.

🚨 NEWS OF THE DAY The ball gets stuck in Josh Donaldson’s glove 🤣 # MNTwins pic.twitter.com/A65BdXyYrs – Joframaso⚾️ (@joframaso) April 22, 2021

Josh donaldson hit his first home run of the season in this same game:

We’re on the board thanks to Josh Donaldson’s first home run of the season! #LosTwins pic.twitter.com/MUFJP8lrih – The Twins (@twinsbeisbol) April 21, 2021

This play could have prevented the defeat of the Minnesota Twins, since the bases were full and they scored several runs, if this play had been made then the Athletes would not have scored as many runs in said game of the MLB .

Now the Oakland Athletes have a winning streak of 11 consecutive games, leading their division ahead of the Houston Astros, Anaheim Angels, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers in the MLB.