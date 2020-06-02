Despite having faced many setbacks before the expected release in theaters of ‘The new mutants‘Next August, Josh Boones remains very optimistic about the future of the franchise, especially after the studio gave him the opportunity to release his version and not the one that includes the’ reshoots’ Fox had previously ordered.

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, the director said he is hopeful the studio will allow him to finish his planned triloga, something to be confirmed or not depending on the film’s box office success. After more than two years from its initial launch scheduled for 2018, the film was finally going to be released on April 3, before the pandemic forced to delay it until August 28.

“Finally, after all this time, I was able to make my ‘New Mutants’ movie, and I’m proud of it,” said the director of ‘Under the Same Star.’ “What I hope now is that it will be successful enough that the study will allow me to complete a trilogy. I have it all planned.”

20th Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment present ‘The new mutants‘, a “horror thriller” set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held against their will to undergo psychiatric treatment. When strange phenomena begin to occur, both your new mutant abilities and your friendship will be tested as you fight to get out alive.

This X-Men spin-off stars Brazilian actress Alice Braga as Dr. Ceilia Reyes, a mutant and doctor who acts as a mentor to teenage superheroes and who can also generate a protective bio-field around herself, along with Anya Taylor-JoyyMaisie Williams as Magik and Wolfsbane respectively. Also, there will be Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Moonstar and Charlie Heaton as Cannonball.

Boone himself has written the story together with Kante Gwaltne. Created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, the new mutants first appeared in 1982 in “Marvel Graphic Novel # 4”. The series became a home for lower-profile mutants compared to the original X-Men, with characters like Cannonball, Cypher, Magik, Wolfsbane, and Dani Moonstar.