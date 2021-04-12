Joseph Siravo, Tony Soprano’s father in ‘The Sopranos’, dies at 64

Actor Joseph Siravo has passed away at the age of 64, after a long battle with cancer. Known among other things for having played Tony Soprano’s father in several flashbacks of the HBO series ‘The Sopranos’, his death has been announced by actor and stuntman Garry Pastore.

“DEP my dear friend, you fought an incredible battle. I will miss you. I see you on the other side.”

According to the BBC, his daughter Allegra Okarmus also posted the news on Instagram. “I was by his side when my dear father died this morning, peacefully, in his beloved tree house,” he said in a publication that was not accessible because his account is private.

The actress of ‘The Sopranos’ Maureen Van Zandt, who played Gabriella, Silvio Dante’s wife, has shared her condolences on Twitter. “I just heard that Joe has passed away. A talented and loving man. A perfect Johnny Boy Soprano. We took this photo at rehearsals for ‘Piece of My Heart’, a Broadway play about Bert Berns. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. “Pictured is Steven Van Zandt, Maureen’s husband in real life and also on the HBO series.

Theater and television actor

Born in Washington DC, Joseph Siravo made his film debut as an actor in “Trapped by His Past.” Johnny Boy Soprano was not the only mobster he played: he also played Gyp DeCarlo on the national tour of the musical ‘Jersey Boys’ in 2006 and played two men from the Gotti family, John and Gene, in different projects..

On television he recently played Fred Goldman, the father of murdered bartender Ronald Goldman, in “American Crime Story.” One of his last works was ‘The Report’, a film that can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

Curiously, ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, a prequel to ‘The Sopranos’ about Tony’s youth, is about to be released, but he did not participate in that project.