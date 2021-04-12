Joseph Siravo dies: How did the American actor die?

Getty Leading actor Joseph Siravo dies.

The entertainment world is in mourning after the unfortunate news of the death of American actor Joseph Siravo, known for his role as Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano on the television series “The Sopranos”, has been released.

According to the BBC, Siravo’s death was confirmed by his daughter Allegra Okarmus through a post on the Instagram platform: “I was by his side when my dear father died this morning, peacefully, in his beloved tree house.”

UNO TV revealed that the famous interpreter died in the morning of Sunday, April 11 after a “long and brave” battle against colon cancer that he had suffered for some time.

The actor is survived by his daughter, Allegra Okarmus; and his grandson, Atticus Okarmus.

Joseph Siravo made his acting debut with his participation in the movie “Carlito’s Way” in 1993. However, his rise to fame came after being selected to be part of the television series “The Sopranos” in 1999.

Siravo is also known for his distinguished Broadway career. As of 2016, the actor was part of the musical “Jersey Boys” that had more than 2,000 performances in the United States.

The 64-year-old interpreter is also remembered for his participation in the miniseries “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story “. He played the character of Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, a man who was murdered along with Nicole Brown Simpson, wife OJ Simpson.

According to Deadline, the series “For Life” and the movie “The Report with Adam Driver” were Joseph Siravo’s last two appearances in the acting industry.

Joseph Siravo, a star committed to acting

Joseph Siravo was born in 1957 in Washington, DC. According to Yahoo, the actor attended Stanford University undergraduate studies and graduated from the Theater program at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1980, where he trained under the direction of Ron Van Lieu, Olympia Dukakis and Nora Dunfee.

Siravo’s passion for the acting industry led him to train as a teacher in study programs at prestigious New York institutes.

Yahoo detailed that the American interpreter was a member of the New York University Theater faculty, in a chair directed by Zelda Fichandler in which he taught voice, speech and text with a focus on the work of Shakespeare.

Great stars mourned the death of Joseph Siravo

Leading personalities from the Hollywood acting industry mourned the death of actor Joseph Siravo with emotional posts on digital platforms.

“DEP, my dear friend who fought an incredible fight. I will miss you. See you on the other side, ”said actor Garry Pastore, known for his participation in ‘The Sopranos’.

“Our friend and colleague Joe Siravo has passed away. Joe was an excellent actor and a wonderful guy, we will miss him very much. His portrayal of Johnny Boy Soprano was spot on and he also did a perfect John Gotti in Nick Sandow’s ‘The Wannabe’. In my opinion, he was the best of all the actors who played ‘Teflon Don’. Goodbye Joe. Until next life, buddy, “said actor Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti in ‘The Sopranos.’

“I heard that Joe passed away. A talented and charming man. A perfect Johnny Boy Soprano ”, highlighted the actress Maureen Van Zandt.

