Ten years after the premiere of ‘TRON Legacy’, doubts remain about the continuity or not of this story. The film was moderately successful, hitting $ 400 million at the worldwide box office, a figure that was not enough for Disney to plan a sequel in subsequent years. In spite of everything, there is still hope that in the future we will see a second part of the film, or at least it was dropped in a recent interview by its director Jose Kosinski.

“There has always been interest in a sequel since Legacy. There has been talk of making another movie and continuing the story. I was in China a few years ago and saw them building the Tron Roller Coaster in Shanghai, which, apparently, is quite surprising. I’d love to experience that at some point. I think it’s still a crown jewel for Disney and I think there are fans and people inside the studio pushing to continue. So I think it could happen. Like everything, it just needs the right confluence of time and the elements. Everything has to come together for the movie to happen. “

Of course we are not facing the confirmation of a sequel, although it is a way of not closing the door definitively.Kosinski has the pending release of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ next Christmas, and perhaps based on his success he could convince Disney to get Jeff Bridges back to CGI meat. Even why not, I could get to Disney +.

Finally, the director stated: “I think it is possible and I think it is worth it. There are enough ideas in the franchise and the fact that it is so unique and that nothing else resembles or sounds … that story is from TRON. I think there is a future for the franchise and I hope they continue to grow. “

Starring Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde, the 2010 film is a continuation of the 1982 Disney cult classic. The film stands out for its stunning visual aesthetics, soundtrack, and action scenes.