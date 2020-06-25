In the mid-1990s, the genre of natural disasters reappeared, with ‘Twister’ (1996) being one of its greatest references. This great Universal Pictures box office success starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton will now have its remake by Joseph Kosinski (‘Top Gun: Maverick’), who as reported by Variety negotiates with the studio his participation in the film.

In the original tape, the tiles fly without stopping, the cows spin through the air, the tractors fall like drops of water, and even a tank of gasoline becomes a floating pump. In that turbulent and exciting adventure, Bill and Jo Harding are two scientists in the process of divorce who will have to join forces to face the most destructive tornado in the history of America in the last 50 years.

At the moment there are no screenwriters attached to the project, making it difficult to know which direction the story will take. The original tape was directed by Jan De Bont and produced by Steven Spielberg, with Anne-Marie Martin and Michael Crichton in charge of writing the script. This time the film will be produced by Frank Marshall (regular contributor to Spielberg), with VP of Production Sara Scott overseeing the project for the studio.

Upon its release in 1996, ‘Twister’ became a huge box office hit, grossing $ 495 million at the worldwide box office for a budget of $ 88 million. The critics were of all kinds, although it was highly praised for its special effects. In addition, he earned two Oscar nominations: For Best Special Effects and Best Sound.