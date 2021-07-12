Joseph Kosinski directing the adaptation of the graphic novel ‘Chariot’

Will Deadline report that Warner Bros. has won a major auction for the rights to ‘Chariot’, adaptation of the recently published graphic novel by Artists, Writers and Artisans directed by Joseph Kosinski (‘Top Gun: Maverick’). The film will feature a screenplay by Julian Meiojas, whose recent credits include ‘Jack Ryan’ and ‘The Flash’.

The film is described as a science fiction thriller that will have two first-rate actors as protagonists. Regarding the story, Chariot was a secret government project from the Cold War era to provide its star agent with a weapon like no other in the form of a state-of-the-art sports car.

After sinking into the ocean along with the agent, a petty criminal seeking to reform his life stumbles upon the Chariot, and is about to discover that the agent’s conscience is still controlling him.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps will produce the film alongside Kosinski, with AWA’s Zack Studin serving as executive producer. Returning to the graphic novel, ‘Chariot’ was written by comic book creator and screenwriter Bryan Edward Hill (‘American Carnage’), drawn by Priscilla Petraites (‘Rat Queens’) and edited by Axel Alonso, creative director of AWA.