Joseph Gordon-Levitt was considered Batman in Man of Steel

The movie “The Dark Knight Rises”, titled in Spain as “The Dark Knight Rises”, left its ending completely open when it seems that Bruce Wayne leaves his legacy to Blake, the character played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A story that, as we say, remains open because there were no more films from that universe.

For a time, there was speculation with the idea that the movie “The Man of Steel” that came a few years after that one, was going to keep some kind of link. Especially because Christopher Nolan was also involved in the film as a producer and in the story. However, we were able to verify that this was not the case. What’s more, that Superman movie kicked off what was a new DC movie universe.

However, that speculation and rumors were not so far from reality. In an interview for Happy, Sad, Confused, director Zack Snyder has confirmed that for a while they considered placing Gordon-Levitt as the Batman of this Superman universe.

It wasn’t out of the question one hundred percent. Talk later [Warner Bros. y yo] a little of it.

He comments it as a possibility, not as something that was fixed at the time, but it is interesting that it was an idea that it was on the table for a while.

Obviously we know that the The role eventually went to Ben Affleck in a later film.. In this interview, the filmmaker has also confirmed that if Affleck had not wanted the role, the Belgian Matthias Schoenaerts would have been his next option:

I talked to him a lot about it, ”Snyder reveals. He never wore the suit, but I did a lot of mockups of it, because Ben was undecided. And I don’t blame him. Everyone should be hesitant when they ask you, ‘Do you want to play Batman?’

This actor is known for his works in “Of Rust and Bone” or “The Danish Girl”.

Via information | Happy, Sad, Confused