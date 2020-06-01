NevarezPR

Singer Joseph El De La Urba is one of the new promises of urban music, with his talent he promises to become one of the top leaders of the new generation of urban genre singers. Recently, the young Puerto Rican premiered the clip for “Trampa”, a music video that made an impact as it was made up of images from the daily life of this youth star.

We present you the 5 things you did not know about Joseph El De La Urba:

1. Born in Puerto Rico, the cradle of urban music singers

Joseph Anthony Jr. Rodríguez Santos, better known as Joseph El De La Urba, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. For many years, Puerto Rico has been the birthplace of urban music singers like Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, and Wisin & Yandel.

The young man began his career collaborating with Liro Shaq El Sofoke and Beza Flow on the musical single “Pila” which quickly became a hit on digital music platforms and on major radio stations in the United States.

2. His first hit was a complete success

In February 2019, Joseph El De La Urba released his single “Por Una Noche” which became a hit on the YouTube platform with over a million views in just three days, a record for an artist who was just starting with his artistic career globally.

The success of “Por Una Noche” was such that Despierta América, Univision’s famous television show, invited this young Puerto Rican to formally perform his first musical presentation on a television show in the United States.

3. His passion for music does not keep him from his university studies

Joseph El De La Urba has shown that despite his young age, he remains more focused than ever at this crucial moment in his life. This is because he has not neglected his university studies for his promising career in the music industry.

Currently, the young Puerto Rican is doing Business at the University of Puerto Rico. His studies have always been fused with his great passion for singing and music composition.

4. Recently released the video for “Trap”

Joseph El De La Urba has not stopped his musical projects amid the Coronavirus pandemic, a worldwide public health crisis. Recently, the singer surprised all his fans with the premiere of the video clip “Trampa”, a musical project he carried out with a compilation of home videos.

Despite having been released on May 15, the video clip for “Trampa” has more than a million views on YouTube.

5. His first EP “El de la Urba” will be released soon

Joseph El De La Urba promises to make an impact on the urban genre with his first EP “El de la Urba” which will be released soon.

His talent, humility and originality, has made this young Puerto Rican one of the great promises of urban music in Spanish.

