The former president of FIFA Joseph Blatter believes the United States is a good option to host the next World Cup in 2022 according to the controversies that Qatar, current headquarters, has carried out in relation to the allegations of bribes to obtain the organization of the highest football competition for national teams and about the terrible working conditions of the workers in the construction of sports infrastructures; the latter, especially considering the current coronavirus pandemic that has left, so far, more than 133,000 dead and more than two million cases diagnosed throughout the globe, and which has already caused the first five officially confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in workers of three stadiums of the World Cup.

The former top president of world football relies on the know-how of the United States to host the Soccer World Cup in two years due to its great organizational capacity and the extensive experience accumulated in conclaves and sporting events (including the holding of a World Cup in 1994 with great success). “The United States could do it in 2022 instead of 2026,” said Joseph Blatter in an interview with the German newspaper Bild. They are capable, it is not science fiction! Japan could also do it. They also offered to organize the 2022 World Cup, ”added the former leader, disabled six years old in 2015 for breaching the FIFA code of ethics.

The former FIFA president ruled out the option of being a European country the possible substitute for Qatar after having played the last World Cup in Russia, since the rule of not repeating continent in two consecutive editions is followed. Germany could do it too. But this would mean that the World Cup will be organized again in Europe after 2018, “recalled the former Swiss manager, who practically rules out Europe if it were not finally organized in Qatar. “Europe, therefore, would not be the first option”, sentenced. “Fortunately, the 2022 World Cup will only have 32 teams and not 48 as planned (referring to the intentions of the current FIFA rectors). The organizational effort would not be greater than 2018, “said Blatter, who is committed to great American operations to be the possible new headquarters.

This timely demonstration by the Swiss leader could be a clue to what happens in the not too distant future with the Qatari country in view of the celebration of the planetary football event. The Gulf country has gone through strong controversies regarding its candidacy to host the World Cup and that can take its toll.

The first had to do with the suitability to gamble in the Middle East nation due to the high temperatures suffered there in the summer, something that was solved in a controversial way by passing the dispute of the tournament from summer to winter (the Qatar 2022 World Cup was scheduled for the months of November and December).

Although, later came a second much more serious controversy linked to the bribery accusations so that his candidacy would be chosen for 2022. In this scenario, a last accusation by the United States Department of Justice shook the foundations of world football.

According to North American justice, as revealed by the . agency, Qatari authorities bribed officials of the FIFA Executive Committee to cast votes in favor of the Arab country’s candidacy (just as was also denounced in Russia’s candidacy for the World Cup in 2018).

The judicial investigation into the Qatari case He indicated that FIFA executives Ricardo Teixeira (from Brazil), Nicolás Leoz (from Paraguay) and an unidentified third party received money in exchange for supporting Qatar, something that was denied by the top echelons of the world soccer organization. In 2014, FIFA, under the command of Joseph Blatter, carried out an investigation that declared the innocence of the organizers of Russia and Qatar. Subsequently, in 2015, Blatter was expelled from the entity following the arrest of seven officials under his command for corruption ordered by the United States justice.

Already last year the former president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini was arrested in Nanterre, a French municipality bordering Paris, within an investigation into the alleged corruption in granting Qatar’s candidacy.

The arrest came as part of an investigation ordered by the National Finance Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) into the conditions for the award of the 2022 Soccer World Cup in Qatar, “for alleged acts of active and passive bribery,” according to French media such as Mediapart, which announced the news, and Le Monde, who confirmed it, reported.

Platini was president of UEFA between 2007, when he replaced the late Lennart Johansson, and 2016, when he was disqualified for six years from any soccer-related activity; a sanction that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), the highest court of sports justice, reduced to four years. The cause was a “disloyal payment” in 2011 to the then President of FIFA, Joseph Blatter, which led to his disqualification.

In 2013, France Football magazine denounced the purchase of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Michel Platini, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Qatari emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani reportedly rigged the vote at the Elysee Palace.

The news came weeks after it became known that Qatar paid $ 880 million to FIFA for its World Cup, according to The Sunday Times.

FIFA is under increasing pressure to review its decision of granting Qatar the organization of the soccer World Cup in 2022 after revelations that financial rules were violated in the bidding process.

An in-depth investigation by the British newspaper The Sunday Times revealed that Al-Jazeera television, Qatar’s state broadcaster, offered $ 900 million to FIFA at various points in the bidding process.

According to the leaked documents, just three weeks before Qatar hosted the 2022 World Cup, broadcaster Al-Jazeera had offered the soccer governing body a lucrative secret television deal, which included a $ 100 million fee if Qatar managed to win the rights to host the World Cup. In this sense, the contract seemed to be a clear violation of FIFA rules and regulations.

Blatter has been arguing that “the investigations are part of a major plot” against him. Meanwhile, the Swiss believes that FIFA would have his “best reaction” if he were named honorary president finally.

Qatar confirms the first cases

Regarding the other great controversy raised with the 2022 Qatar World Cup, that of the unfortunate working conditions in the construction work of the stadiums, especially during the current coronavirus pandemic that plagues the world, it should be noted that now the Qatari authorities have recognized whats first diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in workers working on the development of the stadiums for the 2022 soccer World Cup.

The organizers of the Supreme Committee for the Legacy confirmed to the . agency that two members working in the Al-Thumama stadium tested positive for coronavirus, along with three other operatives involved, one in the Al-Rayyam stadium works and two in those in the Al-Bayt camp.