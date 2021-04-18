Josep Mussons, former vice president of Barça and one of the ‘fathers’ of La Masia, dies

The former vice president and manager for 22 years of the FC Barcelona Josep Mussons Mata has died at 95 years of age, as confirmed by the Blaugrana club, which loses one of those who were ‘fathers’ of the Masia, the residence for young soccer players, and one of the strong men in the long term of the former president Josep Lluís Núñez.

“Born in Igualada on July 15, 1925, Josep Mussons was one of the longest-serving directors in the club’s history, forming part of its Board of Directors for 22 years, from 1978 to 2000, during all the terms of President Núñez “the club recalled.

Mussons came to the club after the 1978 presidential election, when he was part of the candidacy of Nicolau Casaus, who was in third place in those elections. Together with Casaus and other fellow candidates, he joined the Board of Directors of Josep Lluís Núñez.

At FC Barcelona He was vice treasurer and president of the sports sections (1978-79), head of grassroots football and third vice president of the club, a position he held from November 1979 to 2000.

He was responsible for the sports sections, to which he gave a good boost, coinciding in time with the inauguration of the Masia as a residence for young athletes, with a lot of dedication put into the quarry, for this reason the club considers him one of the ‘fathers’ of the Masia.

Apart from the sports field, Josep Mussons was co-founder of the Bimbo company in 1964 or the Alimentaria fair in 1976, as well as a director of several companies, and director and secretary of the La Caixa board of directors between 1981 and 1995.