Josep García sweeps the Sitges Enduro

04/19/2021 at 1:15 PM CEST

The National Enduro has started in style. The Barcelona town of Sitges has hosted the first event of the season with a historical record of registrations, no less than 301 riders! who were eager to beat the clock.

Despite the last minute environmental restrictions, MC Sitges has taken the test forward with note with two spectacular stages that have delighted the participants. The proximity to France and the absence of tests in Europe have caused many French pilots to come and from all corners of the Old Continent. The good weather has accompanied the whole day, and what little dust there has been has been blown away by the wind. It should be noted that this test has received the distinctive Green Sport Flag, as an eco-sustainable appointment.

Josep García has been impeccable all day. A race without falls and with hardly any failures that has allowed him to win the Scratch and category victory (E2) and collect his 24MX Leader plaque. The KTM rider is in top form for the World Championship, a contest to which he returns with a thirst for victory after two years in the WESS. He was accompanied on the Scratch podium by brilliant Chirstophe Nambotin and Marc Sans.

GRO Special and Extrema Redd – Dunlop

In the sponsored specials there has also been a lot of excitement. Josep García took the glory achieving in the GRO Special, while Jack Edmonson collected his Extreme Redd Dunlop trophy, as the fastest rider in the passage through this special.

Enduro 1, fight between Navarro and Mirabet

In the 250 4t category, there was an exciting duel between Sergio Navarro and Kirian Mirabet. Finally it was the Sevillian who for just over two seconds achieved victory. Third was Pau Tomás.

Enduro 2, international fight

With García playing in another league, the fight for the second and third step of the podium has been very close between two internationals: Hugo Blanjoue and Jack Edmonson. The Frenchman was on the podium with the Englishman, who was on the verge of losing the podium after a brilliant attack by Bernat Cortés.

Enduro 3, Nambotin continues to fight

The one who had retained. And it is that “Nambo & rdquor ;, a world champion hardened in a thousand battles, continues to show that seniority is a degree. Second scratch and winner at E3, yes, just a second and a half behind Marc Sans. Third has been Jaume Betriu who has imposed himself on Enric Francisco.

Junior, high level

Marc Flores has been the Junior Open that has set the standard. He has taken the victory over Mesas and Ceballos. Among the Trophy Pau Conesa has been intractable, in 125 2t Albert Fontova took the victory and Angel Parra in the National Trophy.

Women’s Enduro for Badía

It should be noted that no less than 10 girls have attended this race. A good female registration for this start of the Nacional that we hope will be maintained in the next appointments. Among all of them, Mireia Badía has shone, who has prevailed over Julia Calvo and Kate Vall.

Senior B, C and Master

In Senior B 2T Joan Pau Segura took the victory while Jesús García achieved the victory in Senior B 4T. In Senior C David Corrales and Lluís Bustos won in Q2 and Q4 respectively. In Master, Martí Puigrodón was the fastest.

The next appointment will be in Lalín (Pontevedra) next May 22 and 23, with an exciting two-day race

The classifications, in this link