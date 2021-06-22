Josep Ferrer Peris, historic leader of Catalan tennis, dies

One of the great leaders of Catalan tennis, Josep Ferrer Peris, died this Thursday at the age of 86, reported the Catalan Tennis Federation, which he presided for 27 years.

Josep Ferrer Peris began his relationship with tennis at the Barcino Tennis Club. He was champion of Catalonia in various youth categories, both in individual and team competitions. As a young man, he already showed interest in management and in the mid-sixties he joined the board of directors of the Barcino Tennis Club.

Shortly after, he also joined the Catalan Tennis Federation as a member of the Youth Committee. But it was in 1975 when Ferrer Peris began his relationship as leader of the Federation, becoming vice president. In 1981 he was appointed president, a position he would hold until 2008. During these almost 30 years of mandate, Ferrer Peris modernized the management of the Catalan federation and consolidated it as a benchmark entity at the state level. In addition, Ferrer Peris was also a member of several ITF and Tennis Europe committees.

Jordi Tamayo, representing the Catalan Tennis Federation, wanted to convey the enormous sadness at the news: “A great leader of Catalan tennis leaves us; took his first steps to professionalize the professional structure of the Federation and was one of the first leaders to carry out promotional activities to popularize our sport. Without a doubt, Catalan Tennis would not be the same without the great work done by him ”.