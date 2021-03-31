Josep Baselga, Spanish pioneer of personalized cancer therapies, dies

The Barcelona oncologist Josep Baselga, a leader in the fight against breast cancer, a pioneer in personalized therapies and since 2019 world director of oncology research and development of the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, died yesterday at the age of 61 as a result of the disease of Creutzfeldt-Jakobs, a rare and rapidly evolving neurodegenerative condition.

Born in 1959, Baselga was the medical director of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York between 2013 and 2018, and chief of Oncology at the Vall d’Hebro Hospitaln Barcelona between 1996 and 2010. It was in the latter center where he promoted, in 2006, the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), which has become a benchmark in cancer research in Spain. In 2010 he moved to Boston to direct oncology at the Massachusetts General Hospital, a task that he combined with scientific activity at the Barcelona hospital.

Research advances must reach patients as soon as possible

Josep Baselga, Oncologist

The phrase that will always be associated with the oncologist was his motto: “Research advances must reach patients as soon as possible.” Molecular cancer therapies, which act precisely and selectively against tumors, unlike chemo and radiotherapy treatments, was his big bet. He devoted much of his research to understanding how cancer cells and to look for their vulnerabilities.

From SEOM, we regret the death of Dr. Baselga, a reference in Oncology, promoter of personalized therapies and committed to ensuring that advances in research reach patients as soon as possible. A hug to family and friends. DEPhttps: //t.co/s9dOmfH5mi – SEOM (@_SEOM) March 21, 2021

Among the multiple recognitions which received the XXVIII International Prize of Catalonia in 2016, the Medal of Honor of Barcelona in 2012, the King Jaume I for Medical Research in 2008 and the Civil Order of Health of 2008.

In 2018, the New York Times published a report with the ProP República investigative platform in which it reported that Baselga omitted financial ties from dozens of investigative articles in scientific publications. This conflict of interest caused the oncologist to leave the medical direction of the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

After the publication of this information, the doctor promised to correct in 17 articles his reports of conflicts of interest published in journals such as The New Englad Journal of Medicine or The Lancet.

Source: SINC

