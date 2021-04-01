Joselu Matu from Alavés: “I am in the best moment of my career”

Interview with Transfermarkt

Transfermarkt talks to Deportivo Alavés forward Joselu Mato. The 31-year-old Galician footballer reviews his career answering, among others, various questions posed by users of our website. The striker, who made his debut with Mourinho’s Real Madrid, has played for nine teams over 13 years and has gone through important competitions such as LaLiga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League. The Celta de Vigo youth squad has 384 games as a professional in which he has scored a total of 113 goals.

Transfermarkt: Bundesliga, Premier League and La Liga: You have played in three top leagues. What are the main differences between them and which league best suits your style of play? (Question from Transfermarkt user ‘Jernals’)

Joselu Mato: I have really enjoyed the three, LaLiga I think technically is the best of the three. The Premier League is a very back and forth league, I think it is a much faster football, while the Bundesliga is a more physical league. In the end, in all three I have scored goals. I have enjoyed a lot in the Bundesliga, for me it has been a fundamental pillar in the beginning of my career in the First Division. I think I adapted very well to that league. The Spanish is a league that does not need adaptation but I really enjoy the day to day.

He has played for a total of nine teams in 13 years. How does one feel after being in a club for a short time? Where would you have liked to stay longer? (Question from Transfermarkt user ‘Basti_SGE’)

Almost all the movements and transfers that I have made have not been for my reasons, but for club transfer issues. For example, when I went to Hoffenheim the first year I was very convinced of what I was doing, however, I do not have much presence or play so I am on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt. There is a year that I really enjoy it. I wanted to stay, but it wasn’t just up to me, I belonged to Hoffenheim and the clubs didn’t reach an agreement so I had to leave in the end. I have moved many times, but it has always had its reasons, I do not regret it at all and I have really enjoyed all those experiences. I have been in the three best leagues in the world and that has given me a brutal experience at the football level. I have moved for different reasons and I am very proud to have played in the clubs where I have played and to be able to defend the shirts of great teams.

In Frankfurt it was a shame to go out because it was an impressive year, we played in the Europa League and because of the club’s fans. It was a spectacular year, I scored 14 goals there, I really enjoyed it and I would have liked to stay, although in the end due to circumstances it couldn’t be. I would have liked to continue there a little longer.

You have played with coaches like Michael Frontzeck and José Mourinho. In general, who has been the coach that has marked you the most in your career? (Question from Transfermarkt user ‘Rotoriker’)

I have had many coaches in my career (laughs). Before I became a professional I had Alberto Toril, who explained things to me about how they were going to be in the future when I was at Castilla. The year and a half that I was with him has transmitted to me what professional football is like. He has given me that tranquility and knowing how to be on a soccer field, it was a very complicated step to go from being semi-professional in Second B to First Division, that’s why it has marked me a lot. Mourinho has helped me a lot, despite not having played much in the first team. He was the coach who made me debut in the First Division with the Real Madrid shirt. I can also speak highly of many coaches to you. Tayfun at Hannover helped me a lot, Armin Veh at Eintracht didn’t count on me much at first, but in the end he was a pillar for me to end up playing many minutes. I have had many coaches who have helped me a lot in my career, some more than others.

Which club in Germany do you have the best or most intense memories of? Where did you feel most comfortable? (Question from Transfermarkt users ‘Ferdinandinho’ and ‘CornyTalks’ and ‘g-eazy’)

In Hoffenheim I had a bad experience. Frankfurt was a brutal experience, the fans were great with me. I scored a lot of goals and the team finished in a good position, in addition to playing in the Europa League. Seeing that many people traveling with us is something impressive. In Hannover the city and the fans also very well. If I have to stay with any of the three, I stayed with Eintracht because I had a splendid year.

Did you talk to your current teammate John Guidetti about his time at his old club Hannover? (Question from Transfermarkt user ‘hoodi’)

Yes, before going there he told me about it and I recommended it to him. I told him not to think about it. For me it is a Bundesliga club every year, although in the end this is football and due to the circumstances it is in the Second Division. For me it is a top club in Germany. I have really enjoyed there, especially with its people and its stadium. When Guidetti told me that he had the option of going there, I told him to go because it is a spectacular city and club and that they would treat him very well. So it has been. Hopefully they will soon return where they deserve.

With 14 goals in 33 games, you had a great scoring performance when you were on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. Why did you go to Hannover after the end of your loan? Do you regret this change after how well you did in Frankfurt? (Asked by ‘Basti_SGE’)

When the season ended, Eintracht wanted to buy me and both teams began to negotiate, but in the end they did not reach an agreement, which made it impossible to carry out the operation. Tayfun calls me because there is a strong offer from Hannover of almost 10 million for euros to sign me from Hoffenheim. I met with him and everything he passed on was positive. I wanted to stay in the Bundesliga because I was already adapted to the league. Finally the operation is carried out and I am super happy. Until Christmas he had 10 goals and the team was doing well, although after Tayfun’s cessation everything changes and in the end we ended up saving ourselves. The half year we were there with Tayfun was very good.

No, I do not regret it at all, in the last six months in Frankfurt and in the first in Hannover I made many goals, I was in a preliminary list of 30 players for the Spanish team. Before the winter break, everything was going very well, everything was positive, but after Tayfun’s dismissal in February the reality changed. The new coach barely counted on me and that is why I made the decision to leave the club. I finished the last games without playing, but I don’t regret going there at all because it was a good year and a great experience.

Are you still in contact with players or club officials in Germany? (Question from Transfermarkt user ‘Svense’)

Not directly because since I left almost no player continues to play in the teams I’ve been to. I think that only Kevin Trapp is still at Eintracht, we have chatted with him at times. In Hanover and in Hoffenheim no one continues after 10 years either. It is very complicated since almost no player with whom I coincided remains in the same place. I have met Tayfun once in England when he came to see a Stoke game in Manchester.

Is it possible that he will return to the Bundesliga at some point? If so, why and to which club?

I was about to go back after leaving the Stoke. I had an offer from Hertha Berlin. I was close to signing, spoke with the coach and visited the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. In the end it did not arise, although with my age I do not think there will be the opportunity to return there but you never know. It is a league that attracts me a lot as well and if a considerable offer arrives and it is sportingly good everything will be shuffled. Why not?

Who was your best teammate and against which defense was it especially difficult to play? (Question from Transfermarkt user ‘DonOttmar’)

When it came to attacking, my best partner was Lars Stindl, current Borussia Mönchengladbach captain. It was special for me to play with him upstairs in Hannover. I think we made a very good couple and we scored a lot of goals together, it was a privilege to play alongside such a footballer. Many defenses are complicated, in the First Division the level is very high and any defense makes things very difficult for you so no one in particular could say.

Second season at Deportivo Alavés, do you think this is the club where you have found your space as a player?

It’s a club that has given me a lot because, after all, I had been coming for a year without having minutes in England, so I’m super grateful to have come to Alavés and to be able to be here. Above all, I think it has been a year in which I believe that I have grown again as a player in terms of football and that, in part, is thanks to Alavés, to the opportunity they have given me.

You are the club’s top gunner this season. How do you celebrate goals and what does it mean?

For me there is a fundamental pillar in my life which are my wife and my children. My wife, above all, has been with me since the first day I went to play in the First Division, she is a fundamental pillar and from then on my children are the best thing that could have happened to me. I celebrate the goals with a double L that are Lucas and Leo, my two children, and well it is always a celebration so that they are proud of their father and it is also linked to my wife who is the mother of my children.

On a personal level, what goals do you set between now and the last day?

In the end as a striker what you want is to try to score as many goals as possible to help the team. My goal is to score goals that give points for Deportivo Alavés to stay in the First Division.

He just turned 31 years old. How long do you want to continue playing soccer professionally? (Question from Transfermarkt user ‘IILove96’)

To this day I think that physically and mentally I am in the best moment of my career. I had never reached this peak of maturity that I have now, so I meet all the requirements to be able to continue working much longer since I am now at a good age. I don’t think about that at all, so no one is going to take three or four years from me.

What plans do you have when your professional soccer career ends? (Question from Transfermarkt user ‘IILove96’)

I do not think about retiring now or in the future. I don’t know, I just want to enjoy this profession to the fullest until the last day. I would like to be with something related to football since it is a subject that I am passionate about.

Interview with Iván Turmo (Transfermarkt.es) and Philipp Marquardt (Transfermarkt.de)

