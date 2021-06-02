Joselito will enter the ring this Saturday in Tijuana

Former Mexican Olympian Joselito Velázquez will return to action this Saturday, at the Grand Hotel Tijuana, in the stellar part of the function that Zanfer will present and will be broadcast by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.

Velázquez (13-0-0, 9 ko’s) will seek to establish himself and move towards the world flyweight rankings, risking his undefeated match against Miguel “Grillo” Mejía (6-2-0, 1 ko) in an 8-round duel between two fighters with a lot of action, resources and speed.

Joselito has just defeated Brandon Gallardo by decision last September, in Mexico City.

With a boxing of high frequency of blows, great pace and constant pressure, Joselito, 27 years old and trained by Freddie Roach, is looking for a short-term starting opportunity.

And for that, the next step is this Saturday, in Tijuana, before the “Grillo” Mejía.

In the same role, the former world champion Minimosca y Mosca, Jéssica “Kika” Chávez (30-5-3, 4 ko’s), will end two years of inactivity, to face Jaqueline “Fiera” Mucio (8-8- 0) in a 10-round duel in the Super Fly division.

The popular “Kika” became the IBF Mini Fly World Champion in April 2011, defeating Irma “Güerita” Sánchez. And in June 2015 he conquered the Mosca CMB scepter, beating Arely Muciño. In September 2017, she became a WBC Diamond World Champion, beating Esmeralda Moreno.

To open the show, the spectacular Baja California prospect, Rubén “Pollito” Aguilar (12-0-0, 10 ko’s) will have the most difficult test in his young career, when he faces former Junior World Champion and former Fecarbox champion Sergio “ Tama ”Torres (27-9-1, 21 ko’s) in a 6-round super lightweight duel.

The function will be behind closed doors, following the prevention and health protocols of the health authorities and the Tijuana Box Commission.