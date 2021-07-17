Josef Martínez would have announced that he will leave Atlanta United for a ‘lawsuit’ with his coach

The MLS Atlanta United player, Josef Martínez, would be living his last months with the US team, after breaking his relationship with Argentine Technical Director Gabriel Heinze, who has separated him from the group.

Given this and despite having a contract until 2023, Martínez would have already communicated to the Atlanta board that this would be his last season at the club, as revealed by The Athtletic website.

Josef Martínez, a 28-year-old Venezuelan striker, is the Club’s historic scorer with 93 goals in 4 years with the team.

Given this, the club could negotiate the player in case his wish remains and remains firm in leaving the club for the following season.

If so, several clubs would raise their hands to take over the services of the player, who is valued at 12.5 million euros.