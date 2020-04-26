The president of the Baskonia, Josean Querejeta, has recently come out to declare his contrary opinion about the idea of ​​conducting a 20-team CBA League as a solution to promotions and decreases when the coronavirus crisis passes. The reason it gives is the following:

“There are neither teams nor dates to carry out a competition of 20. The economy is what it is and does not suit everyone. The logical thing is that if there are no declines, promotions must be canceled. Everyone must adapt to the situation.”

