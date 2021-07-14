José Vargas vs. Rodrigo Coria by Latino pl. super welterweight CMB

And prospect night this Thursday at San Pedro / TyC Sports 9:00 p.m.

San Pedro, BUENOS AIRES – OR PROMOTIONS is pleased to announce a new international production, to take place next Thursday, July 15 at the Paraná Fútbol Club, San Pedro, Buenos Aires province, Argentine Republic, which will be televised from 9:00 p.m. (live ) for the entire Argentine territory and much of Latin America on the TyC Sports screen, and from 7:00 p.m. via streaming on TyCSportsPlay.com, through the cycle par excellence: “First Boxing”.

In the stellar fight of the night called “Ilusiones en ascenso”, the Latin title, silver version, of the World Boxing Council (WBC) will be at stake, which is vacant and will be played by the undefeated José “El Paisa” Vargas ( 7-0-0, 2 KO), and the talented San Luis based in Córdoba, Rodrigo “El Zurdo” Coria (8-3-0, 2 KO). The duel will be agreed to 10 rounds of 3 × 1.

In their debut as long distance runners, the protagonists will seek to make the leap in quality and establish themselves as serious contenders to occupy the first places in the regional ranking.

Vargas, 26, born in Esquel and based in Comodoro Rivadavia, will face the second commitment outside his province. Double winner of the tough Patagonian Denis Andrade (one of them by KO), in his last appearance he defeated Alan Velázquez on points (after ten rounds) from Santa Cruz.

Coria, 22, a native of Villa Mercedes but permanently settled in Córdoba capital, will have the opportunity to ratify those voices that marked him as a prospect of many conditions, given that he was consecrated Argentine youth champion in 2016. The left-hander, brother of the former WBC Latin holder, Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria, is the only winner of Buenos Aires Yoel Peralta, who today stands out among the local welterweight. His last fight was played in December 2020, technically knocking out Diego Cruz from Salta in three turns.

Beyond the stellar fight and in tune with the title of this evening, Illusions on the rise, the card will be nurtured with five fights starring interesting promises.

In the semi-fund lawsuit, agreed to six turns in super featherweight, the Buenos Aires de Morón but based in Rosario and # 10 in the Argentine featherweight ranking, Blas Armando Caro (27 years old / 6-1-0, 3 KO), will be measured with the experienced and always complicated sanpedrino, Miguel Ángel Correa (32 years old / 8-19-2, 3 KO).

In a complement that promises war, to six in super feather, the immaculate Santa Fe from San Lorenzo, Alexis “El Guerrero” Camejo (27 years / 4-0-1, 1 KO), will cross gloves with the Buenos Aires city of Florida, Rodrigo “Respeto” Martínez (29 years old / 5-7-3, 1 KO).

On the other hand, after four turns of the pen, the promising former champion of the metropolitan amateur league and undefeated Ezequiel Palaversic (22 years old / 3-0-0, 1 KO), will face the rough Riojan capital, Alexis “El Left-handed ”Rearte (24 years old / 4-2-1, 2 KO).

Also six in super bantamweight, the great talent from Tucumán from the capital and former youth national team, Rodrigo “C4” Ruiz (21 years old / 2-0-0, 2 KO), will face Pérez Millán’s Buenos Aires, Iván “El Dragon ”Mansilla (31 years old / 1-5-0).

Opening the day and in a duel of Buenos Aires, four in the light category, the stylist from the city of Brandsen, Leandro “el Cirujano” López (20 years old / 1-0-0), will collide with the credit of General Pinto, Sebastián “ Cajita ”Cabrera (31 years old / 0-2-0).