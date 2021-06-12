José Urquidy pitches seven innings in Astros win

MEXICO CITY.

The Mazatleco José Urquidy pitched seven innings of three runs and although he left the game won, he left without a decision. Finally, the Houston Astros beat Twins 6-4 from Minnesota.

Urquidy allowed only four hits, although three of them were solo home runs Nelson Cruz, Miguel Sanó and Josh Donaldson each spread over the first three innings of the game. He gave away only one walk and struck out eight.

Jose Altuve homered for the third consecutive game and Alex Bregman gave Urquidy a chance to win with an RBI grounder in the seventh inning.

The Mexican left the game after 103 pitches and reliever Rene Stanek allowed the second home run of the night Donaldson that took Urquidy out of the decision.

The sonorense Isaac Paredes hit his first home run of 2021. The Detroit Tigers fell 5-4 to the Chicago White Sox.

For Paredes, barely 21 years old, It’s his second career home run, after his grand slam last year.. This season he started in the minor leagues and just last June 8 he was called up to the Major Leagues again. He’s hitting .188 in his first four games.

